10 Downing Street
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Joint Statement on the conflict in the Middle East: 8 April 2026
Statement given yesterday by President Macron, Prime Minister Meloni, Chancellor Merz, Prime Minister Starmer, Prime Minister Carney, President Dan, acting Prime Minister Frederiksen, Prime Minister Frostadóttir, Prime Minister Jetten, Prime Minister Kristersson, Prime Minister Mitsotakis, Prime Minister Sanchez, Prime Minister Støre, President Stubb, Prime Minister Takaichi, President of the European Commission von der Leyen, President of the European Council Costa.
We welcome the two-week ceasefire concluded between the United States and Iran today.
We thank Pakistan and all partners involved for facilitating this important agreement.
The goal must now be to negotiate a swift and lasting end to the war within the coming days. This can only be achieved through diplomatic means.
We strongly encourage quick progress towards a substantive negotiated settlement.
This will be crucial to protect the civilian population of Iran and ensure security in the region. It can avert a severe global energy crisis.
We support these diplomatic efforts. To this end, we are in close contact with the United States and other partners.
We call upon all sides to implement the ceasefire, including in Lebanon.
Our Governments will contribute to ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-on-the-conflict-in-the-middle-east-8-april-2026
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