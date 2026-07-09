10 Downing Street
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Joint statement on the Deep Precision Strike Capability Investment Initiative: 8 July 2026
Joint statement given yesterday from the leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Türkiye and the United Kingdom on the Deep Precision Strike Capability Investment Initiative.
We have committed to stepping up and strengthening the Alliance’s deterrence and defence. Efforts are already underway, as non-US Allies continue to increase defence investments and deliver new capabilities required for the deterrence and defence of the Alliance.
As Allies deliver a stronger European role within NATO with Europe taking greater responsibility for our shared transatlantic security, we recognise the importance of Allies increasing their capability contributions.
In particular, we recognise the need to increase our Deep Precision Strike (DPS) capabilities, including in response to recent US force adjustments. These capabilities form an integral part of NATO’s defence plans. In order to deter, we recognise the need to demonstrate strength through credible capabilities such as DPS which centres on defending and denying an adversary military advantage.
We therefore recognise the need to proactively invest in these capabilities and accelerate procurement and delivery, including through multinational initiatives. We are collectively determined to invest $50.66 billion in DPS over the next 10 years.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-on-the-deep-precision-strike-capability-investment-initiative-8-july-2026
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