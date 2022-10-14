Department for International Trade
Joint Statement on the first meeting of the UK-Uruguay Trade Dialogue
Statement follows the first meeting of the UK's Trade Dialogue with Uruguay in Montevideo, 11 October 2022.
On 11 October 2022, the first meeting of the Trade Dialogue between Uruguay and the United Kingdom took place.
The first meeting of the trade dialogue is a milestone which renews and strengthens the historic economic relationship between both countries, creating a new space to modernise and deepen the bilateral relationship.
The principal aim of the trade dialogue is to promote trade and investment as tools for driving economic growth, to identify new opportunities to deepen our bilateral economic relationship with a focus on sustainable development, to showcase best practice for promoting transparency, and to exchange knowledge and improve competitiveness through innovation and sustainability.
During the meeting, the delegations discussed existing investments and the growth of our bilateral trade between the UK and Uruguay.
The discussion covered both countries’ market access interests, with the aim of increasing opportunities for the quick, safe and transparent movement of goods and services.
Uruguay presented its priorities and highlighted opportunities for investment and bilateral cooperation in the renewable energy sector, particularly green hydrogen, and the UK presented information on public procurement.
Likewise, both parties agreed to continue to exchange information with the aim of advancing our bilateral trade relationship and promoting new opportunities for bilateral economic cooperation.
Both countries agreed to continue discussions on the issues covered and to take the required next steps with the aim of facilitating the growth of trade and investment flows for our mutual benefit.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-on-the-first-meeting-of-the-uk-uruguay-trade-dialogue
