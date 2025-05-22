Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Joint statement on the launch of a High-Level Panel on Social Protection in Fragile and Conflict Settings
Joint statement from the Panel co-chairs, Lord Collins of Highbury, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and H.E. Salah Ahmed Jama, Deputy Prime Minister, Federal Government of Somalia
Joint statement:
“Yesterday marked the first meeting of the High-Level Panel on Social Protection in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Settings. And the beginning of our six-month mandate.
Nearly three-quarters of the world’s extreme poor live in fragile settings, where crises are lasting longer, forcing more people from their homes, and contributing to migration.
When floods, cyclones and droughts hit, when conflict breaks out, when economic shocks destroy livelihoods, social protection can provide a first line of defence, an effective locally led solution that enables the most vulnerable people to withstand, survive, recover from crisis and rebuild their lives at home. One that reduces the need for humanitarian response.
But despite its proven potential, it is often overlooked in the fragile and conflict-affected settings where it is needed most.
Over the next six months, the Panel will gather and review lessons from across sectors and regions – including through a forthcoming global public enquiry. As co-chairs, our goal is to come up with bold, practical recommendations that can drive meaningful change.”
