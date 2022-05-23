Joint Statement on the launch of the negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement between the UK and Mexico

A Joint Statement on the launch of negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement between the UK and Mexico.

Tatiana Clouthier, Secretary of Economy of the United Mexican States, and Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Secretary of State for the Department for International Trade of the United Kingdom, met in London on 20 May 2022. Following the meeting, they issued the below joint statement:

We are pleased to announce the start of the negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement between the United Mexican States and the United Kingdom.

We reaffirm that Mexico and the United Kingdom will work together to take our trade and economic relationship to the next level. We share the goal of deepening our trade and investment for the benefit of a more prosperous future for both countries.

We are both committed to achieving an agreement which is better suited for the 21st Century. This is an opportunity to deliver an agreement which strengthens trade in goods and services, increases investment flows, and promotes digital and cross-border trade. We also want the new FTA to deliver on progressive issues such as trade and gender equality and innovation. Lastly, we recognise the importance of an agreement which supports businesses in both countries to access and make best use of existing and new global supply chains.

We have instructed our teams to hold the first official round of negotiations in Mexico City this July, and a second round in the autumn. This will allow us to make significant progress towards our ambition to conclude negotiations for a new Free Trade Agreement within two years, as agreed in the UK-Mexico Trade Continuity Agreement.

