Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Joint statement on the postponement of Palestinian elections
Statement from the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, France and the United Kingdom
We, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, France and the United Kingdom deeply regret the Palestinian President’s decision to postpone the Palestinian Legislative Council elections as well as the Presidential elections to September 2027.
Nearly two decades have passed since the last Palestinian Legislative Council elections and five years since the planned 2021 elections were postponed. An entire generation of Palestinians has reached adulthood without the opportunity to choose their elected representatives. This delay will be deeply disappointing and once again deprive Palestinians of the opportunity to vote and will further erode public confidence in democratic institutions.
We acknowledge that significant challenges and impediments have affected the ability to conduct elections in a manner fully consistent with international standards and with the participation of all eligible Palestinians. We commend the important work of the Central Elections Commission in advancing practical preparations to address these challenges and facilitate voter participation.
Credible elections are an important element of the commitment that President Abbas and the Palestinian Authority made to reform, including democratic renewal and accountable governance, and are in line with the June 2025 New York Declaration.
Strengthening Palestinian governance is essential to continue building the institutional foundations of a viable two-state solution, which is the only path to lasting peace and security for both Israel and Palestine. As longstanding supporters of Palestinian self-determination, we call on the Palestinian Authority to reconsider the decision to postpone elections and to take the necessary steps to hold legislative and presidential elections, without further delay.
We will continue to support efforts to deliver on these elections. We reiterate our call on Israel to refrain from actions that could impede the conduct of elections, including the practical arrangements necessary for all Palestinians to participate.
Lastly, we reiterate our longstanding position that Hamas can have no role in the future governance of Palestine.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-on-the-postponement-of-palestinian-elections
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