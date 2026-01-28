Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Joint statement on the situation in North East Syria
Joint statement by France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States following a meeting of French Foreign Minister Jean Noël Barrot, United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, German Deputy Foreign Minister Serap Güler, and U.S. Special Envoy Tom Barrack
We welcome the 15-day extension of the ceasefire between the Syrian Government Forces and the Syrian Democratic Forces announced on 24 January. We call upon all parties to strictly adhere to the ceasefire and to exercise their utmost restraint. We urge all external parties to join us in pursuit of peace and de-escalation of violence.
We reiterate the obligation of all parties to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure. We welcome the establishment of humanitarian corridors to ensure the safe and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance. We emphasise that these corridors must be maintained, and basic services resumed in the city of Kobane.
We also welcome the vital role played by partners, including Iraq, the Kurdistan Regional Government, the Syrian Government and the Syrian Democratic Forces, in addressing the challenges posed by ISIS.
We urge all parties to swiftly agree to a permanent ceasefire, and to resume as soon as possible negotiations aiming at the peaceful and sustainable integration of North-East Syria into a unitary and sovereign state that effectively respects and protects the rights of all its citizens, based on the 18 January 2026 agreement, as the most effective path to stability in Syria.
We reiterate the need to maintain and focus collective efforts on the fight against ISIS. We call upon all parties to avoid any security vacuum in and around ISIS detention centers. To address these concerns, we agreed to promptly convene a meeting of the International Coalition against ISIS.
We reaffirm our support for an inclusive political transition in Syria, which protects the rights of all Syrians, and emphasise that the stabilization of North-East Syria through peaceful means constitutes a central priority for preventing a resurgence of terrorism and for regional security. We underline readiness to support and monitor, together with regional and international partners, the implementation of agreements between the parties which aim at a peaceful and sustainable integration of North-East Syria into a unitary, inclusive and sovereign state, effectively protecting the rights of all its citizens.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-on-the-situation-in-north-east-syria
