Department for International Trade
|Printable version
Joint Statement on U.S./UK Dialogues on Future of Atlantic Trade
Statement follows UK International Trade Secretary meeting with US Trade Representative in Baltimore, Maryland.
On March 21 and 22 United Kingdom Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan and United States Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai hosted the first joint U.S./UK Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade in Baltimore, Maryland. Following President Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement last year of a new ‘Atlantic Charter’, the U.S./UK Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade are exploring how the United States and United Kingdom will collaborate to advance mutual international trade priorities rooted in our shared values, while promoting innovation and inclusive economic growth for workers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic. Over the two-day period, Secretary of State Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Ambassador Katherine Tai, and Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jayme White, visited the Port of Baltimore and a local technology incubator, Fearless Tech; hosted a series of roundtable discussions with a diverse group of national and local workers, business and civil society stakeholders; and met bilaterally. In addition, USTR and UK Department for International Trade staff discussed opportunities for the United States and United Kingdom to advance the U.S.-UK trade relationship and advance an inclusive trade policy.
The stakeholder roundtables identified areas of consensus where the UK and U.S can build and deepen their cooperation on trade. This includes protecting labour rights and the environment; promoting supply chain resilience; supporting the low-carbon transition; making it easier for SMEs to export; and ensuring the benefits of trade are evenly distributed across our countries.
Ambassador Katherine Tai and Secretary of State Anne-Marie Trevelyan committed to:
- Reestablish the UK-US SME dialogue to continue to bring together SMEs from both sides of the Atlantic to identify ways to further support trade and investment;
- Harness the benefits of an open and competitive digital economy, with appropriate safeguards for workers, consumers and businesses;
- Build on the G7’s first ever set of Digital Trade Principles during UK presidency, such as working towards the digitisation of paper-based customs and other border agencies’ requirements to cut red tape;
- Build strong, durable supply chains that can withstand future global shocks;
- Strengthen the protection of labour rights and the environment, with one another and our other trading partners;
- Tackle forced labour globally;
- Create incentives through trade to transition to a decarbonised economy and protect our environment;
- Advance trade policy to consider gender, underserved and marginalised communities as workers, consumers, entrepreneurs, and producers; and
- Address third party market-distorting practices.
Secretary of State Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Ambassador Katherine Tai will use these Dialogues and their ongoing engagement with stakeholders to identify further steps to move forward our important U.S.-UK bilateral trade relationship and address our shared challenges and opportunities over the coming months. A second joint U.S./UK Dialogue on the Future of Atlantic Trade is being planned for the UK in late April, 2022.
Organisations attending Baltimore dialogue:
- American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)
- Arnold and Porter
- Baltimore Development Corporation
- Baltimore Manufacturing
- Blue Green Alliance
- British Telecoms
- BritishAmerican Business
- Center for American Progress
- Cindy J Cosmetic Labs
- City of Baltimore
- City of Baltimore Minority & Women’s Business Development
- CityWide Youth Development
- Constellium
- Council Fire
- Diageo
- Ecolab
- Environmental Investigation Agency
- Food Opportunity
- IBM
- InterDigital
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 24
- International Longshoreman’s Association, Local 333
- MakeUK
- Maryland Chamber of Commerce
- Maryland Department of Commerce
- McCormick & Company
- Morgan Stanley
- National Association of Manufacturers
- National Foreign Trade Council
- Oceana
- TechUK
- TheCityUK
- Trades Union Congress
- U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- Under Armour
- United Steelworkers
- World Resources Institute
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-on-usuk-dialogues-on-future-of-atlantic-trade
Latest News from
Department for International Trade
London Tech Week marks new Indo Pacific trade breakthrough for UK14/06/2022 11:15:00
The new UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement comes into force as the UK hosts London Tech Week.
UK intervention in World Trade Organization session on challenges facing multilateral trading system13/06/2022 15:10:00
Minister for International Trade Ranil Jayawardena's remarks given yesterday on challenges facing the World Trade Organization at the opening of its ministerial conference.
International Trade Secretary's MC12 Plenary Session Speech13/06/2022 11:38:00
Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan's plenary session speech given yesterday at the WTO’s twelfth Ministerial Conference.
Business leaders, UK exporters and trade experts recognised in Queen’s Birthday Awards 202206/06/2022 12:10:00
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan congratulates those named in the Queen's Birthday Honours list, including DIT staff, business leaders and exporters.
UK-US tariff resolution creates export opportunities for steelmakers and whisky makers alike01/06/2022 12:15:00
From today, UK steel and aluminium exporters can get back to exporting to our largest trading partner.
UK signs first US state-level agreement with Indiana27/05/2022 11:20:00
The UK marks a milestone in trade relations with the US by signing its first state-level Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indiana.
PM announces new Trade Envoys to boost combined £54 billion of trade26/05/2022 15:10:00
The new Trade Envoys will use their skills and experience to help UK businesses find new export and investment opportunities and promote UK trade in Canada, Republic of Korea and Turkey.
UK and Vietnam hold talks as trade increases by almost 11%25/05/2022 16:25:00
UK and Vietnam hold their first Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) in three years.