Joint Statement on UK-Colorado Trade: Huddleston – Polis Meeting

Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston and Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis yesterday announced their intent to pursue a Memorandum of Understanding

Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade, Nigel Huddleston MP, was pleased to welcome the Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, to the United Kingdom yesterday, 31 May, to announce the intent to pursue a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to further strengthen trade and economic development ties between the United Kingdom and the State of Colorado.

The MOU will aim to increase transatlantic trade and investment opportunities for UK and Colorado companies across a variety of sectors, with a focus on bolstering small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) access to both markets; eliminating market access barriers; and advancing shared policy goals.

The UK and Colorado already have a strong economic relationship, collaborating on areas of shared importance such as low carbon growth, future technologies, agri-tech and sustainability across a number of sectors. The MOU will aim to build upon and strengthen this existing cooperation through a more formalised economic partnership.

Minister Huddleston and Governor Polis note their expectation that the MOU will boost trade and investment in one another’s economies, for the benefit of all parts of the UK and Colorado.