Department for Business & Trade
|Printable version
Joint Statement on UK-Colorado Trade: Huddleston – Polis Meeting
Trade Minister Nigel Huddleston and Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis yesterday announced their intent to pursue a Memorandum of Understanding
Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade, Nigel Huddleston MP, was pleased to welcome the Governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, to the United Kingdom yesterday, 31 May, to announce the intent to pursue a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to further strengthen trade and economic development ties between the United Kingdom and the State of Colorado.
The MOU will aim to increase transatlantic trade and investment opportunities for UK and Colorado companies across a variety of sectors, with a focus on bolstering small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) access to both markets; eliminating market access barriers; and advancing shared policy goals.
The UK and Colorado already have a strong economic relationship, collaborating on areas of shared importance such as low carbon growth, future technologies, agri-tech and sustainability across a number of sectors. The MOU will aim to build upon and strengthen this existing cooperation through a more formalised economic partnership.
Minister Huddleston and Governor Polis note their expectation that the MOU will boost trade and investment in one another’s economies, for the benefit of all parts of the UK and Colorado.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-on-uk-colorado-trade-huddleston-polis-meeting
Latest News from
Department for Business & Trade
Government puts business first with Brexit regulation shakeup24/05/2023 15:05:00
Plans unveiled to ease costly reporting burdens on business, freeing up companies to focus on growth.
Outstanding small businesses receive inaugural government awards for export success18/05/2023 10:05:00
The Department for Business and Trade announces winners of the inaugural Made in the UK, Sold to the World awards.
Business and Trade Department marks 100-day milestone17/05/2023 10:05:00
The Department for Business and Trade celebrates its 100th day
Education Secretary addresses the Education World Forum09/05/2023 14:22:00
Gillian Keegan celebrates the role of international education and promotes the benefits of embracing Artificial Intelligence in education (08 May 2023).
New Bill to crack down on rip-offs, protect consumer cash online and boost competition in digital markets25/04/2023 13:10:00
New powers unveiled aimed at boosting competition, clamping down on subscription traps and fake reviews.
Trade Minister in US to sign fourth trade pact with a US state18/04/2023 10:10:10
Nigel Huddleston is in Washington to deepen UK-US trade ties and secure two wins that will boost jobs, investment and exports across the Atlantic.
Government outlines action needed in coming years to decarbonise aviation17/04/2023 12:10:00
Plans to speed up the design, manufacture, and rollout of zero emission aircraft and infrastructure at UK airports.
Philip de László painting of two Indian soldiers at risk of leaving UK14/04/2023 15:15:00
A painting by Philip de László of two Indian soldiers who served in the First World War is at risk of leaving the UK unless a domestic buyer can be found.