10 Downing Street
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Joint Statement Regarding the Security and Defence Partnership Between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Republic of Türkiye
The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the Republic of Türkiye yesterday signed a new Security and Defence Partnership at the NATO Summit in Ankara, marking a significant milestone in their strong strategic partnership.
The Partnership reflects their shared determination as two major European NATO Allies to further strengthen and institutionalise their co-operation in response to the evolving Euro-Atlantic security environment.
The Partnership will enable the UK and Türkiye to strengthen their co-operation by deepening consultations through new mechanisms on the politico-military aspects of security and defence policy, including deterrence and defence, military co-operation, defence industry and technology, cyber security and hybrid threats, counter-terrorism, resilience and civil preparedness and space.
The UK and Türkiye provide unique and irreplaceable contributions to Euro-Atlantic security. Based on Allied solidarity and shared responsibility, and reaffirming their shared commitment to shoulder greater responsibility for building a stronger Europe in a stronger NATO, they are increasing defence expenditure and stepping up co-operation on the delivery of the capabilities required by the Alliance while preserving strong transatlantic bonds.
The signing of this Partnership reaffirms the UK and Türkiye’s deep commitment to each other’s defence and to the North Atlantic Treaty.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-statement-regarding-the-security-and-defence-partnership-between-the-united-kingdom-of-great-britain-and-northern-ireland-and-the-republic-of-tu
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