Joint Statement: UK-Indiana Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Delegation

The UK and Welsh governments will host a delegation of eleven economic development leaders from across Indiana from 26 February to 2 March.

Under the framework of the UK-Indiana Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on economic cooperation and trade relations, the UK and Welsh governments will host a delegation of eleven economic development leaders from across Indiana from 26 February to 2 March. The programme will focus on the themes of clean energy, women’s economic empowerment, and levelling-up. During their first stop in London, the delegation will meet with key Government officials to discuss UK policies covering the three themes of the visit and participate in a panel discussion on the clean energy sector in Indiana at the Department for Business and Trade’s North America Roadshow. The delegation will then travel to Wales over St. David’s Day and meet with Welsh Government officials and external stakeholders in Cardiff, Swansea and Port Talbot.

Signed in May 2022 at the Indiana Global Economic Summit, the UK-Indiana MOU was the UK’s first state-level trade and economic development agreement. The MOU builds on well-established cooperation and trade relations, with the aim of strengthening economic development across all regions of the UK and Indiana, with a focus on clean energy and sustainability, prioritising building economies of the future. Through the formalised agreement, both governments aim to enhance cooperation in priority sectors, grow businesses and create jobs.