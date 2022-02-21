Joint targeted area inspection (JTAI) of Solihull published

A report published following the joint inspectorate's JTAI in Solihull.

Ofsted, the Care Quality Commission (CQC), the Chief Inspector of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and the Chief Inspector of Probation (HMIP) for England and Wales has published a report following a joint targeted area inspection (JTAI) in Solihull.

In December 2021, the Secretaries of State for Education, Health and Social Care, the Home Office and Justice requested that the inspectorates carry out a JTAI in Solihull, following the murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes. The JTAI looked at how all local agencies in Solihull are working together to respond to the identification of initial need and risk to children.

The letter highlights the joint inspectorate’s findings.

See the guidance issued for this JTAI.