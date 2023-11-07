HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help
Today Ofsted published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help. The inspection was carried out by HMICFRS, Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission.
This report is part of the programme of joint targeted area inspections which examine how well agencies are working together in local areas to help and protect children.
The five local areas inspected were Bedford Borough Council, London Borough of Harrow, Sunderland City Council, Surrey County Council and Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council.
Get the report
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/joint-targeted-area-inspection-of-the-multi-agency-response-to-children-and-families-who-need-help/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Thames Valley Police lost opportunities to take stricter action against officer who later committed child sexual offence27/10/2023 15:20:00
Thames Valley Police lost opportunities to take stricter action against a police officer who went on to commit a child sexual offence, but it could not have reasonably anticipated he would commit this crime, a new inspection has found.
South Wales Police’s custody services require further improvement16/10/2023 11:10:00
South Wales Police’s custody services require further improvement, having shown limited progress in some areas since its last inspection, a report has found.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Sutton04/09/2023 09:15:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Sutton.
Police forces still failing to record and publish data on ethnicity29/08/2023 15:20:00
Police forces are still failing to record the ethnicity of victims of crimes in nearly two thirds of cases, and they should publish more data on ethnicity to help build public confidence, a new report has found.
Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service reports published18/08/2023 15:25:00
Today we published Fire and Rescue Service reports for Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Cheshire.
Avon Fire and Rescue Service shortcomings a potential risk to public safety18/08/2023 10:15:00
Avon Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) is not effectively gathering and recording up-to-date risk information, and its mobilisation system is unreliable and crashes during 999 calls, the fire inspectorate has said.
More consistency needed across policing to better prevent homicide11/08/2023 13:10:00
Most police forces effectively identify patterns and causes of homicide, and allocate the right resources to prevent it, but there is still too much inconsistency in how policing tackles homicide prevention, a new report has found.
Staffordshire Police has made progress on child protection, but further improvements are needed04/08/2023 15:10:00
Staffordshire Police has improved in some of the ways it protects children, but it still needs to improve the quality of its investigations, a new report has found.
Devon and Cornwall Police has made significant progress on firearms licensing, but improvements are still required31/07/2023 09:25:00
Devon and Cornwall Police has improved its performance in many areas of firearms licensing since the Keyham mass shooting in 2021, though concerns remain over its licences backlog and improper use of temporary permits, the police inspectorate has said.