Today Ofsted published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help. The inspection was carried out by HMICFRS, Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission.

This report is part of the programme of joint targeted area inspections which examine how well agencies are working together in local areas to help and protect children.

The five local areas inspected were Bedford Borough Council, London Borough of Harrow, Sunderland City Council, Surrey County Council and Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council.

Get the report

Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help