Today Ofsted published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Blackburn with Darwen.

The inspection was undertaken by Ofsted, HMICFRS, and the Care Quality Commission.

It forms part of a rolling programme of inspections into various areas where different agencies work together to provide support for vulnerable children.

The letter outlines the findings.

Get the letter : Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Blackburn with Darwen