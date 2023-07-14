HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)

Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Blackburn with Darwen
Today Ofsted published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Blackburn with Darwen.
The inspection was undertaken by Ofsted, HMICFRS, and the Care Quality Commission.
It forms part of a rolling programme of inspections into various areas where different agencies work together to provide support for vulnerable children.
The letter outlines the findings.
Get the letter : Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Blackburn with Darwen
Original article link: https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/news/news-feed/joint-targeted-area-inspection-of-the-multi-agency-response-to-children-and-families-who-need-help-in-blackburn-with-darwen/
