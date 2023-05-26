Ofsted recently (24 May 2023) published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Harrow.

The inspection was undertaken by Ofsted, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, and the Care Quality Commission.

It forms part of a rolling programme of inspections into various areas where different agencies work together to provide support for vulnerable children.

The letter outlines the findings.

