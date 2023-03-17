HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Sunderland
Ofsted yesterday published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Sunderland.
The inspection was undertaken by Ofsted, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, and the Care Quality Commission.
It forms part of a rolling programme of inspections into various areas where different agencies work together to provide support for vulnerable children.
The letter outlines the findings.
Get the letter
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children and families who need help in Sunderland
Original article link: https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/news/news-feed/joint-targeted-area-inspection-of-the-multi-agency-response-to-children-and-families-who-need-help-in-sunderland/
