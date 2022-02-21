Monday 21 Feb 2022 @ 15:20
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children's services in Solihull

Today, Ofsted published a report with findings from a joint inspection of multi-agency response to children’s services in Solihull. The inspection was undertaken by HMICFRS, Ofsted, the Care Quality Commission and HMI Probation.

The inspection forms part of a rolling programme of reports into various areas where different agencies work together to provide support for vulnerable children.

The letter outlines our findings about multi-agency response to children’s services in Solihull.

Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to children’s services in Solihull

 

