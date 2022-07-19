HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Barnsley
Ofsted yesterday published a report with findings from a joint inspection of multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Barnsley.
The inspection was undertaken by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission.
The inspection forms part of a rolling programme of reports into various areas where different agencies work together to provide support for vulnerable children.
The letter outlines our findings about the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Barnsley.
Get the letter
Original article link: https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/news/news-feed/joint-targeted-area-inspection-of-the-multi-agency-response-to-identification-of-initial-need-and-risk-in-barnsley/
