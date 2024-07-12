Today, Ofsted published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Rochdale.

These inspections examine the arrangements and services for children in need of help and protection in local authority areas in England.

This inspection was carried out by Ofsted, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services and the Care Quality Commission.

Get the letter : Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Rochdale