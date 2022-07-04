Today, Ofsted published a report with findings from a joint inspection of multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

The inspection was undertaken by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission.

The inspection forms part of a rolling programme of reports into various areas where different agencies work together to provide support for vulnerable children.

The letter outlines our findings about the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.

Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead