HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead
Today, Ofsted published a report with findings from a joint inspection of multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.
The inspection was undertaken by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission.
The inspection forms part of a rolling programme of reports into various areas where different agencies work together to provide support for vulnerable children.
The letter outlines our findings about the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead.
Get the letter
