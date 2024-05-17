HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to serious youth violence in Coventry
Today Ofsted published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to serious youth violence in Coventry.
This inspection was carried out by Ofsted, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, the Care Quality Commission and HM Inspectorate of Probation.
Get the letter : Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to serious youth violence in Coventry
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/joint-targeted-area-inspection-of-multi-agency-response-to-serious-youth-violence-coventry/
