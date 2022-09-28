HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to the criminal exploitation of children in Cheshire East
Ofsted recently (26 September 2022) published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection (JTAI) of the multi-agency response to the criminal exploitation of children in Cheshire East.
The inspection was undertaken by HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission.
It forms part of a rolling programme inspections into various areas where different agencies work together to provide support for vulnerable children.
The letter outlines our findings.
Get the letter
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to the criminal exploitation of children in Cheshire East.
Original article link: https://www.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/hmicfrs/news/news-feed/joint-targeted-area-inspection-of-the-multi-agency-response-to-the-criminal-exploitation-of-children-in-cheshire-east/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Concerns raised over Metropolitan Police's performance23/09/2022 15:20:00
The Metropolitan Police is failing in several areas and urgent improvements must be made, the police inspectorate has said.
Northumbria Police congratulated on good performance22/09/2022 15:20:00
The police inspectorate has congratulated Northumbria Police on its performance.
Staffordshire Police must improve22/09/2022 12:33:00
Staffordshire Police needs to urgently improve its performance after it was found to be inadequate in several areas, the police inspectorate has said.
Merseyside Police congratulated for good performance19/08/2022 11:10:00
Merseyside Police has been congratulated for its overall good performance, although it needs to improve in some areas, the police inspectorate has said.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to the criminal exploitation of children in Kirklees18/08/2022 11:10:00
Today, Ofsted published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection (JTAI) of the multi-agency response to the criminal exploitation of children in Kirklees.
Police response to burglary, robbery and theft must improve12/08/2022 11:10:00
The police response to burglary, robbery and theft is not consistently good enough – and victims face a postcode lottery when it comes to how thoroughly officers might investigate crimes, the police inspectorate has warned.
Wiltshire Police needs to improve child protection05/08/2022 15:20:00
Wiltshire Police needs to improve how it safeguards and protects children, according to a new report.
Warwickshire national child protection inspection report published05/08/2022 14:10:00
Today we published a summary of the findings of our inspection of police child protection services in Warwickshire, which took place in February 2022.