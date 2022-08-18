Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to the criminal exploitation of children in Kirklees

Today, Ofsted published a report with findings from a joint targeted area inspection (JTAI) of the multi-agency response to the criminal exploitation of children in Kirklees.

The inspection was undertaken by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, Ofsted and the Care Quality Commission.

It forms part of a rolling programme inspections into areas where different agencies work together to provide support for vulnerable children.

The letter outlines our findings.

