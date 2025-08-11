Joint UK/French unit behind 300 people smuggling arrests

Five years on from the creation of a joint unit involving officers from the National Crime Agency and France’s Police Nationale to target people smugglers, the unit has now been involved in more than 300 arrests.

The Joint Intelligence Cell, also known as JIC/URO, is based in northern France and operated by the NCA with Home Office International Operations (HOIO) and OLTIM, a French police unit specialising in tackling organised immigration crime.

It sees UK and French officers working side by side to protect the UK’s border security by targeting, disrupting and dismantling the organised crime groups involved in people smuggling, generating intelligence for French judicial investigation.

Since its inception in July 2020, the unit has directly contributed to the dismantling of at least 52 organised immigration crime gangs operating on French soil, many of whom were involved in organising small boat crossings.

More than 300 suspected people smugglers have been arrested thanks to judicial investigations carried out by French law enforcement.

The unit has allowed fast-time intelligence to be shared by the NCA and HOIO with French and other European partners, which has seen interceptions of boats and engines headed for the Channel, leading to subsequent arrests of facilitators, preventing crossings. A number of such facilitators remain under judicial investigation by French law enforcement.

Other cases have seen the NCA work directly with French law enforcement to target people smuggling OCGs.

Among them, that of Kaiwan Poore, detained by the NCA as he attempted to board a flight to Turkey at Manchester Airport in July 2022.

In November 2024, following his extradition from the UK to France, Poore became one of 18 people convicted for people smuggling by a court in Lille, following an investigation led by OLTIM. Members of the network, thought to be behind thousands of Channel crossings, were handed sentences between one and 15 years. Poore was jailed for five years.

In July this year, six members of an Afghan people smuggling network were sentenced to a total of 26 years and 10 months imprisonment in France, and received fines totalling 193,000 Euros. Developed though the JIC/URO, this complex investigation was then brought to a successful conclusion by French partners OLTIM.

In June this year, nine members of a people smuggling network were sentenced to a total of 64 years in a French prison over a small boat crossing which left four people dead and another four missing in December 2022.

The group were convicted of offences including involuntary manslaughter, endangering lives and facilitating illegal entry. The investigation, led by OLTIM under the direction of a court in Lille, was again supported by the NCA and Kent Police.

In December 2024, NCA officers supplied intelligence in support of an OLTIM operation targeting a small boats network which saw 17 arrests in Germany and France. Dozens of boats and engines were also seized. NCA intelligence regarding the gang’s routings assisted in targeting those involved.

Deputy Director Rick Jones, who leads the NCA’s international network, yesterday said:

“France is a key partner for the UK in the fight against organised immigration crime, and the NCA enjoys an excellent bi-lateral relationship with our French law enforcement counterparts. “The NCA’s involvement with HOIO in JIC/URO means we have UK officers on the ground working with the French police to build proactive and reactive investigations for judicial adoption, with a particular focus on the small boats threat. “We continue to work with French partners to identify facilitators based in Northern France, and have supplied intelligence which we know has prevented crossings and led to the arrests of the individuals involved. “Together with them we are determined to do all we can to target these cruel people smuggling gangs who are putting lives at risk by transporting migrants across the Channel.”

Deputy Director for Home Office International Operations Victoria Pullen yesterday said: