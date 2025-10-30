Welsh Government
Joint Venture to lay foundations for Merthyr Tydfil employment space
The Welsh Government has entered into a Joint Venture with Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council to develop a 19 acre employment site.
The agreement will provide enabling infrastructure for investment-ready plots to be built at Goat Mill Road, in Merthyr Tydfil. The site has remained undeveloped since remediation works in the mid to late 1990’s.
The scheme will benefit from Welsh Government funding of more than £4.5 million, alongside a £5.1 million investment from Cardiff Capital Region (CCR) to Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council.
The enabling works will create jobs during the construction and occupational phase, when the plots are built on.
The investment will capitalise on recently completed improvements made to the nearby A465 and complement projects undertaken as part of the Tech Valleys programme.
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
Well connected, high-quality business spaces are crucial for expansion and job creation.
This important project will accelerate the availability of investment ready plots at this site and deliver employment opportunities for people in the surrounding communities, helping us deliver on our priority of growing the economy in all parts of Wales.
The investment from CCR is through its Northern Valleys Initiative (NVI).
Mike Brough, Strategic Director for Regional Growth at Cardiff Capital Region, said:
Remediating and developing valuable land like this for sustainable growth is what CCR’s Northern Valleys Initiative is all about and we are delighted to co-fund this with our partners in Welsh Government and the local authority in Merthyr Tydfil. Our team looks forward to co-working on this over the next few years, aiming to stimulate economic growth and increased job creation into Merthyr Tydfil.
Councillor Brent Carter, Leader of Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council, said:
Merthyr Tydfil is fast becoming a place where people want to invest and bring their businesses. This is partly due to our strategic location; we are in the perfect place, being situated in the heart of the valleys with excellent transport links across South Wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/joint-venture-lay-foundations-merthyr-tydfil-employment-space
