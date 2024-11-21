Scottish Government
|Printable version
Joint working to support communities
Marking first year of Verity House Agreement.
A report has shown how partnership working between the Scottish Government and councils is helping to deliver on community priorities.
Signed in June 2023, the Verity House Agreement sets out principles for the Scottish Government and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA), the representative body of all 32 councils, working together to empower local communities, tackle poverty, transform the economy and provide high-quality public services.
The Verity House Stocktake report highlights joint work on local government pay, enabling councils to double the full rate of council tax on second homes, delivering a new national allowance for foster and kinship carers, and close engagement around the Circular Economy Bill.
Finance and Local Government Secretary Shona Robison said the stocktake illustrated the value of the Agreement in its first year and how early, open and regular dialogue has helped to navigate challenges.
Ms Robison said:
“The Verity House Agreement has built the foundations for us to work alongside local government in a more positive and proactive way, which enables meaningful and effective delivery of our shared priorities for the benefit of our communities.
“A key priority for Scottish Government and COSLA over the coming year will be to identify opportunities to improve our partnership approach, to fully reflect our shared ambitions such as tackling child poverty and improving public services.”
Councillor Shona Morrison, President of COSLA, said:
“During the first year of the Verity House Agreement whilst we have seen some significant challenges, there have been positive results in many areas where adherence to the VHA principles have proved their worth.
“It is for this reason that COSLA welcomes publishing this joint review and why we remain firmly committed to those principles. We believe that embedding the principles will not only help us overcome the challenges that remain but will continue to enhance and improve the critical relationship between both spheres of government in Scotland.”
Background
Verity House Agreement – Stocktake One Year On - gov.scot (www.gov.scot)
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/joint-working-to-support-communities/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Strengthening tenants’ rights21/11/2024 11:10:00
Greater flexibility to keep pets in homes amongst range of Housing Bill measures.
Supporting people who have experienced sexual assault20/11/2024 16:10:00
Services for rape, sexual abuse and trauma officially opened.
Carers urged to check for financial help20/11/2024 12:10:00
Thousands of unpaid carers could be missing out.
Scotland’s Migration Service expanded20/11/2024 11:05:00
Scotland’s Migration Service, which provides information and advice for people, employers and investors, has been expanded to offer support to a wider range of individuals.
Reducing the prison population20/11/2024 10:05:00
Legislation proposed to deliver sustained reduction to rising prisoner numbers.
The Scottish Household Survey: Satisfaction with Schools 2023 results19/11/2024 15:05:00
The Scottish Household Survey: Satisfaction with Schools 2023 results, published today, contains the key findings of the question asked in the social survey on satisfaction with local schools for all adults and service users.
International network: annual report 2023-202419/11/2024 12:05:00
Annual report showcasing the achievements of our international network of offices. Covering the reporting year 2023 to 2024, it uses case studies to demonstrate the positive impact our international activity has, and the benefits it brings to the people of Scotland.