Joint working to support communities

Marking first year of Verity House Agreement.

A report has shown how partnership working between the Scottish Government and councils is helping to deliver on community priorities.

Signed in June 2023, the Verity House Agreement sets out principles for the Scottish Government and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA), the representative body of all 32 councils, working together to empower local communities, tackle poverty, transform the economy and provide high-quality public services.

The Verity House Stocktake report highlights joint work on local government pay, enabling councils to double the full rate of council tax on second homes, delivering a new national allowance for foster and kinship carers, and close engagement around the Circular Economy Bill.

Finance and Local Government Secretary Shona Robison said the stocktake illustrated the value of the Agreement in its first year and how early, open and regular dialogue has helped to navigate challenges.

Ms Robison yesterday said:

“The Verity House Agreement has built the foundations for us to work alongside local government in a more positive and proactive way, which enables meaningful and effective delivery of our shared priorities for the benefit of our communities. “A key priority for Scottish Government and COSLA over the coming year will be to identify opportunities to improve our partnership approach, to fully reflect our shared ambitions such as tackling child poverty and improving public services.”

Councillor Shona Morrison, President of COSLA, yesterday said:

“During the first year of the Verity House Agreement whilst we have seen some significant challenges, there have been positive results in many areas where adherence to the VHA principles have proved their worth. “It is for this reason that COSLA welcomes publishing this joint review and why we remain firmly committed to those principles. We believe that embedding the principles will not only help us overcome the challenges that remain but will continue to enhance and improve the critical relationship between both spheres of government in Scotland.”

Background

Verity House Agreement – Stocktake One Year On – gov.scot (www.gov.scot)