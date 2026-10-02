Met Office
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Joint-fourth warmest September on record for the UK
The UK had its joint-fourth warmest September on record in a series which dates back to 1884, according to provisional figures from the Met Office.
Spurred on by late month warmth, which saw the maximum temperature rise as high as 28.1°C on 29 September, the month’s mean temperature for September is provisionally 14.6°C, and slots in as the joint-fourth warmest on record, level with September’s figures from 1949 and 2016.
While rainfall amounts were closer to average overall, significant regional differences remain, with parts of southern and eastern England remaining particularly dry.
Anomalous warmth continues
Following provisionally the hottest summer on record, September has continued the recent run of above-average months for mean temperature through much of 2026.
Met Office Climate Information Scientist Mike Kendon yesterday said:
“Persistent warmth has been the theme of recent months and September is no different. September 2026 was the joint-fourth warmest September on record in the series for the UK with high pressure particularly prevalent in southern areas later in the month.
“While the month itself was unexceptional overall, when putting it into the context of the warm year we’ve had so far, this fits with the general pattern that we’re seeing of more frequent above average temperatures in the UK as our climate continues to change.”
The extent of September’s warmth wasn’t uniform across the UK. Wales reported its joint-sixth warmest September on record, England its third and Northern Ireland its fourth. While still warmer than average, Scotland was just outside its top 10 warmest.
Overnight minimum temperatures were also notably high, with it being the UK’s joint-fourth highest average minimum for the month. For Northern Ireland, it was joint-first, Scotland fifth, England fourth and Wales fourth.
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Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/news-and-media/media-centre/weather-and-climate-news/2026/joint-fourth-warmest-september-on-record-for-the-uk
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