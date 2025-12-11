Jointly Prepared Statement from the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Targeted Support and Direct Marketing

How firms can engage their customers about targeted support

You can engage with your customers about targeted support, so that customers can find out how you support effective decision making and better financial outcomes, while ensuring the UK GDPR, the Data Protection Act 2018 and PECR are complied with.

Ways that firms can actively promote their targeted support offering that are not covered by direct marketing rules

You can promote targeted support to all of your customers in ways which are not covered by direct marketing rules and PECR. For example:

displaying a message on your website or mobile application (eg showing the same message to everyone that visits the site or to everyone that logs into their online account).

during inbound calls (eg everyone who calls your helpline hears a recorded message about targeted support, and/or your operative tells the person about it during the conversation).

posting messages about targeted support on your social media accounts (eg broadcasting it to all your followers or all users of the platform).

These types of messages can be broadcast to all customers and can be promotional and marketing material so long as the messaging is not directed at any one particular individual.

Respecting people’s direct marketing preferences, and providing clear choices

You must carefully consider what messages the permissions from customers cover.

If a customer agrees to receive direct marketing in relation to targeted support, this means that you can only use their information for this purpose and send messages promoting actions, products or services that relate to the provision of targeted support (including initiating its delivery). It doesn’t mean that you can use their information for other purposes which are not part of targeted support (unless these customers have, for example, given previous permissions for other such purposes).

When customers are seeking to give or change their direct marketing and/or targeted support permissions, they must be given clearly communicated options, which may cover the different types of processing and messages you envisage. Consent must not be bundled with other purposes.

You can also remind people about their direct marketing and targeted support preferences, if the reminder forms a minor and incidental addition to a message that you are sending anyway. The content must be for another purpose and not include marketing material. For example, an annual statement that includes a message at the end saying how a customer can update their preferences for direct marketing and targeted support (but not encouraging them to change their mind).

Engaging customers who have provided permission to receive direct marketing

For some customers, you may already have appropriate direct marketing permissions to send targeted support messages. As this is a new processing activity, you will need to consider how you comply with data protection requirements such as having an appropriate lawful basis for the underlying processing of personal data (likely consent or legitimate interest), provide clear information about the processing and give customers a way to opt out.

This includes ensuring you are transparent with customers about the data processing taking place, including any profiling, and the messages customers should expect to receive from you; and ensuring customers are given the opportunity to object to this data processing.

Engaging customers who have not provided permission to receive electronic direct marketing

Where customers have not consented to receiving electronic direct marketing, and the soft opt in does not apply, you must respect the direct marketing preferences of your customers. However, this does not prevent you from making customers aware of your new authorisation to provide targeted support, where you have been provided with this authorisation.

You could do this by sending a message (eg an email) to customers which doesn’t constitute direct marketing but ensures customers are aware of your targeted support authorisation from the FCA so that the customer can choose, if they wish, to be part of it.

For example, such a message could factually and neutrally reference information (but not encourage a course of action such as clicking on a particular link) on:

what targeted support is (eg by telling them that further information is available on the MoneyHelper website);

your authorisation to provide this service with a reference to information found on the FCA’s website; and

where customers can go to find out more information on how to receive targeted support (eg such as a link to your website or in app where they will find general messaging directed at all customers);

how their personal information will be used in line with data protection laws if they receive targeted support; and

the fact that other firms may provide targeted support.

Engaging with customers to provide important messages about their finances

Customers must still continue to receive important messages about their finances regardless of whether or not they’ve given permission for direct marketing or targeted support. The ICO and FCA have previously produced joint statements 3 on examples of messages which are important for supporting all customers along their financial journey, such as:

warning a customer they are under-saving for retirement;

considering an important pension access decision;

drawing down on a pension unsustainably;

telling customers about the performance of their investments or savings and the choices they have available; or

telling customers where they can access support.

In these messages, you can remind customers that you are authorised to offer targeted support, using a neutrally toned, non-promotional factual message to tell them where to find more information (eg on your website or in app). You can also tell customers why you are contacting them, for example, because you think they may be in one of the above situations.

Next steps

The ICO and FCA will consider further options for future engagement from early 2026 to continue to support firms who want to contact customers about targeted support.