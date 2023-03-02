Jonathan Hall reappointed to the Financial Policy Committee

Jonathan was appointed to the FPC in June 2020 and started his role at the end of August 2020. His first term as an external member of the Financial Policy Committee ends on 31 August 2023. His second 3-year term will end on 31 August 2026.

He is a member of the Founders Circle of the Institute for the Future of Work (IFOW) and is in the process of completing a PhD in Philosophy of Mind.

Jonathan helped establish Eisler Capital where he was a Portfolio Manager. He has also worked as an Advisory Director at Goldman Sachs where he sat on the Board and Executive Committee of ISDA, the Board of Tradeweb, the Financial Stability Board Market Participants Group on reforming Interest Rate Benchmarks, and the Bank of England Working Group on Risk-Free Reference Rates.

Prior to this, Jonathan spent 10 years at Goldman Sachs in London and New York. He became a Managing Director in 2006 and Partner in 2008. Before that, Jonathan worked at Credit Suisse Financial Products in London, Tokyo, Sydney and Hong Kong.

