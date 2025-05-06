Jordan’s ban on the Muslim Brotherhood is no surprise but comes against a dangerous backdrop

EXPERT COMMENT

The move to undermine the organization’s growing appeal has precedent but is risky amid heightened tensions over Gaza and uncertain US policy.

Jordan’s Ministry of Interior formally outlawed the activities of the Muslim Brotherhood on 23 April, declaring both membership of the organization and promotion of its ideology illegal.

Soon after, security forces raided premises associated with the group, acting in line with the new directive. The Islamic Action Front (IAF), the political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, has not been officially banned, though the authorities also carried out raids on its offices.

While the government’s move against the Muslim Brotherhood is primarily a domestic issue and has historical precedent, its decision seems carefully calibrated against a difficult and uncertain international backdrop.

The Muslim Brotherhood had already been formally dissolved by Jordan’s Court of Cassation in 2020, though few steps were taken to implement the measure. The government’s latest decision is more consequential: it is an effort to dismantle the movement’s residual influence in the kingdom and undermine its growing appeal among a population incensed by Israel’s war in Gaza.

