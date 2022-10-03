Joseph Tsang case referred to Court of Appeal

The CCRC has referred the case of Mr Joseph Tsang to the Court of Appeal due to concerns about his sentence and the lawfulness of one of his convictions.

Mr Tsang was sentenced to a total of 15 ½ years’ imprisonment after being convicted of sexual offences and failing to surrender to custody. Prior to being sentenced, Mr Tsang spent several months on electronically monitored curfew (“tag”) and was entitled, by law, to have 50% of that time deducted from his sentence. He also spent time in prison in Hong Kong before being extradited to the United Kingdom and was entitled to have this time deducted from his sentence as well. Unfortunately, the Crown Court did not take those periods of time into account when determining Mr Tsang’s sentence.

CCRC Chairman Helen Pitcher OBE recently said:

“Miscarriages of justice are not just limited to wrongful convictions. Sentencing can be a very technical exercise and mistakes are sometimes made. It is important, both to individuals and the Criminal Justice System as a whole, that errors are identified and put right. We have therefore referred Mr Tsang’s sentence to the Court of Appeal as there is a real possibly that it will be reduced.”

During its review of the case, the CCRC also discovered that the authorities in Hong Kong had not provided consent for Mr Tsang to be prosecuted for failing to surrender to custody. This makes that conviction unlawful. The CCRC has therefore referred that conviction to the Court of Appeal because there is a real possibility that it will be quashed. The CCRC has not referred Mr Tsang’s convictions for sexual offences to the Court of Appeal.

