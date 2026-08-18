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JP Morgan boss doesn’t want banks like his to pay their fair share, TUC says
The TUC has urged the new Chancellor to show working people he’s on their side by taxing banks to cut bills. It follows reports in the Financial Times that JP Morgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon has lobbied Chancellor against increasing taxes on banks.
The UK’s big four banks, Barclays, Lloyds, NatWest and HSBC have made £29bn in profit in the first half of the year. Bank bonuses have never been higher in cash terms and have seen their highest real terms quarter since the 2008 financial crisis.
The TUC is calling for an increase in the bank surcharge to pay for a social tariff that brings down energy bills by up to £559 a year for those on low and middle incomes.
Currently the bank surcharge is an additional 3% corporation tax on the profits of banking companies above £100 million, which was reduced from 8% in April 2023 by the Conservatives – just as bumper profits kicked in alongside higher interest rates.
The TUC is calling for the government to increase the surcharge to raise up to £60 billion over the next four years.
- A 16% surcharge, which is doubling what it originally was before the Conservatives cut it, would deliver £24bn over four years.
- A 35% surcharge, which would be the same level as the windfall tax the Conservatives imposed on energy companies, would deliver £60bn over four years.
Even the bare minimum of reversing the Tory cuts and setting it at 8% would raise £9bn over four years.
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak yesterday said:
“Let’s be clear. Jamie Dimon doesn’t want banks like his to pay their fair share. But while bank profits continue to soar, ordinary working people are paying more in bigger bills and higher mortgage rates.
“People are sick and tired of being told they have to tighten their belts while profits, dividends and bankers’ bonuses hit record highs. The new Chancellor has a clear opportunity to show working people he’s on their side by asking banks to pay fair taxes to cut energy bills.”
Editors note
– Media credentials for Congress 2026: This year's Congress will be held in the Brighton Centre (Kings Road, Brighton BN1 2GR) from Sunday 13 September to Wednesday 16 September.
Free media passes can be obtained by completing an online form. To request a link to the application form, please contact media@tuc.org.uk.
To avoid a late application fee, please make your application no later than Tuesday 11 August.
Passes will be processed and sent out from the middle of August.
– About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.3 million working people who make up our 47 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Contacts:
TUC press office
media@tuc.org.uk
020 7467 1248
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