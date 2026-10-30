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JRF - Budget day analysis shows incomes set to fall by £450 over course of parliament
New analysis of the latest Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecasts from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) finds that average annual household disposable incomes are projected to fall by £450 over the course of the current parliament after adjusting for inflation (from April 2024 to April 2029).
This is broadly in line with JRF's previous projections based on the Bank of England's central scenario from July.
If incomes were to grow in line with the average for the period from 1961 to the pandemic, households would have been on course to be around £5,000 better off in 2029 than they were in 2024.
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