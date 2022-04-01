Think Tanks
|Printable version
JRF - Chancellor must strengthen measures to help with the cost of living
On the day the energy price cap rises and council tax increases, and with national insurance contributions increasing next week, JRF warns households on the lowest incomes will be hit hardest and calls for benefits to be increased in line with current inflation levels.
Katie Schmuecker, Deputy Director of Policy & Partnerships at JRF said:
“Costs are rising across the board, and peoples’ worries have only intensified following a spring statement in which the government failed to deliver the support people desperately need, choosing instead to recklessly press ahead with a real-terms cut to benefits. For people on the lowest incomes, the next few months could be truly catastrophic, as inflation reaches a 30-year high while the basic rate of social security is at a 35-year low in real terms.
“The Government is defending its spring statement by citing pre-existing spending commitments which will do very little to protect people on the very lowest incomes from the emergency they are now facing. This is particularly the case for those unable to work due to disability, illness, caring responsibilities and those who are looking for work. JRF estimates that 600,000 people will be pulled into poverty as a result, around a quarter of whom are children.
“The Chancellor may say he is comfortable with his choice to weaken the incomes of the poorest, but this choice will cause devastating hardship, forcing more people to go without the essentials, and that is simply wrong. At a bare minimum, the government must increase benefits in line with inflation as soon as possible, to protect those most at risk of hardship.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Adam Smith Inst - Level up Health and Boost Incomes Through Vaping01/04/2022 16:05:00
Reduce health inequality and boost incomes by accelerating the adoption of safer smoking alternatives, says think tank
Energy price cap rise: ‘Dark day’ for the poorest says IPPR, as experts call for more support and decarbonisation01/04/2022 13:15:00
Think tank expert calls on government to offer more targeted income support, accelerate energy decarbonisation and boost home insulation
IFG - Government’s levelling up missions fall short of what is needed to level up31/03/2022 16:15:00
The government’s 12 levelling up ‘missions’ – targets to be achieved by 2030 across a range of policy areas from crime to health to housing – will not reduce regional inequality, says a new Institute for Government paper.
‘Over-stretched teams working in an under-staffed health service’ – The King’s Fund responds to latest NHS Staff Survey31/03/2022 14:15:00
Suzie Bailey, Director of Leadership and Organisational Development at The King’s Fund, commented on the results of the latest NHS Staff Survey,
King's Fund - British public’s satisfaction with the NHS at lowest level in 25 years30/03/2022 15:10:00
Public satisfaction with the NHS has fallen to its lowest level since 1997, according to analysis of the 2021 British Social Attitudes survey (BSA) published today by The King’s Fund and the Nuffield Trust.
Sharma calls for net zero commitments to be honoured to secure ‘fragile win’ at COP26 in IPPR journal essay29/03/2022 09:35:00
Writing for the IPPR Progressive Review journal, the cabinet member and President of COP26 Alok Sharma has called on all countries to “honour their commitments and take rapid action” to tackle the climate crisis and achieve net zero.
Spring Statement 2022 - An initial response from IFS researchers24/03/2022 13:35:00
IFS Director Paul Johnson responded to the Spring Statement
Chancellor has abandoned many to the threat of destitution, not economic security - JRF responds to Spring Statement24/03/2022 12:35:00
Dave Innes, Head of Economics at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, responds to Spring Statement