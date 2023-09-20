JRF - Inflation remains high but damage done as costs of essentials are literally unaffordable

Responding to the latest CPI inflation rate, Alfie Stirling, Chief Economist at JRF, says:

“At 6.7% inflation remains high, but the real damage has already been done. For 7.3 million low-income households, the costs of essential goods and services have reached a level that is literally unaffordable. For those already skipping meals and going without hot water, the rate at which prices continue to rise is now secondary.

"With an unprecedented 15th consecutive rise in interest rates also expected this week, people are increasingly being squeezed from all sides. Not only is the price of money itself rising rapidly – in the form of interest on credit cards, loans and overdrafts – but this is slowing wider spending in the economy too, increasing the risk of lost work and earnings.

“Government can and should be doing much more to protect living standards for those on the lowest incomes. This starts with following the existing rules and raising benefits at least in line with inflation. And poverty charities, national health organisations and the wider public now all agree that the next step is a new guarantee that as a minimum benefits must always cover the cost of essentials."