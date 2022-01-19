Think Tanks
|Printable version
JRF - Inflation: Rises in energy and food will be causing real fear for families in poverty
Families on low incomes are facing “real fear” as today’s figures show inflation has hit 5.4%, driven in particular by rises in the cost of transport and energy.
Worryingly, the biggest contribution to the rise from 5.1% last month to 5.4% is food, something that makes up a larger proportion of a low-income household's expenditure.
The rising cost of utilities are especially challenging given they take up such a large share of low-income families’ budgets.
Research published yesterday by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation showed that 1.8 million children are growing up in very deep poverty, meaning that for many families a daily struggle for essentials may be all they have ever known.
Given today’s figures indicate the fastest rise in inflation since the early1990s, more families could be pulled into this situation and many will be living in real fear of being unable to afford the essentials.
Rebecca McDonald, Senior Economist at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said:
“Many families are already feeling the shock of recent rises in the cost of living, which are causing real fear for those on the lowest incomes.
“The full effects of the massive energy cost increases expected in April when the price cap is lifted, coupled with rises many have seen so far in energy, food and other essentials, will combine to present many with completely impossible choices.
“Living in a cold home or restricting the food you buy for yourself or your children places an enormous strain on families, but we know it is a daily reality already for many. As well as rising foodbank use, we are seeing instances of people needing to seek other sources of help, such as asking neighbours for spare duvets in order to keep warm.
“For those on the lowest incomes, even small increases risk pulling them deeper into poverty, with the support available through the social security system proving inadequate to protect families from harm.
“Urgent and targeted support for people in poverty is essential if families in this country are to bear the shock of this latest rise to their cost of living.”
The Government recently announced that benefits will be uprated by 3.1% in April which will only close part of the growing gap between people’s incomes and their costs. In October, the Office for Budget Responsibility projected inflation to peak at 4.4% by April but today’s 5.4% exceeds that level.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IEA economist responds as UK inflation hits 30-year high19/01/2022 14:25:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the inflation figures, published today by the Office for National Statistics
JRF - Rising energy bills to ‘devastate’ poorest families, adding to harmful legacy for millions of children sinking deeper into poverty18/01/2022 10:35:00
New analysis from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation finds households on low incomes will be spending on average 18% of their income after housing costs on energy bills after April. For single adult households on low incomes this rises to a shocking 54%, an increase of 21 percentage points since 2019/20.
IPPR - Exposed: The gap between levelling up rhetoric and reality18/01/2022 09:35:00
Landmark ‘State of the North’ report reveals a gulf between levelling up promises and policy reality
Oxfam’s debunked ideas would “entrench poverty, disease and destitution”, says IEA researcher17/01/2022 16:15:00
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on Oxfam’s latest report ‘Inequality Kills’
Government must now legislate to scrap the BBC licence fee, says IEA Director General17/01/2022 15:15:00
Mark Littlewood, Director General at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the future of the BBC licence fee
‘It is clear that the road to recovery will not be a smooth one for NHS services’ : The King’s Fund responds to the latest NHS hospital performance data17/01/2022 14:15:00
Siva Anandaciva, Chief Analyst at The King’s Fund, commented on the latest monthly NHS performance data and weekly hospital situation report
IFG - Seven steps government must take to keep its net zero target alive13/01/2022 10:35:00
The government’s response to the energy price crisis right will be critical to preserving political and public support for net zero policies, warns a new paper by the Institute for Government.
IFS - Councils’ finances performed much more strongly than initially expected during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic11/01/2022 10:35:00
In a new report, funded by the Economic and Social Research Council, IFS researchers find that English councils’ finances held up much better during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020–21, than previously thought. This finding has important implications for local government funding policy in the coming year, and for how the government should respond if councils face another extreme adverse shock in future.