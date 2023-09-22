Think Tanks
|Printable version
JRF - Interest rates pause welcome as economy sits on a knife edge
The latest data already points to an economy sitting on a knife edge, with unemployment up, employment down and company inventories and vacancies all nose diving. At least half of the effects from past interest rate increases since 2021 are still yet to feed through to families and firms and will now leave their mark on the economy in the coming months.
Responding to the Bank of England’s decision to leave interest rates unchanged, JRF Chief Economist Alfie Stirling said:
“The first pause on interest rates in more than a year and a half is welcome news. Higher interest rates don’t prevent the UK from becoming poorer, they merely reflect a choice over how and where the economic hit is felt. But it is a balancing act, which if misjudged, risks converting a medium-term price shock into a permanent loss of jobs and income for those who can least afford it.
“Either way, government can and should be doing much more to protect living standards both now and for the future. This includes rebuilding the UK’s income safety net so that it reflects the actual cost of essentials and investing in ways to reduce the UK’s future exposure to price increases across the economic system, including through stronger public services, housing market reform and greater energy efficiency and security.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Interest rates are too high and starting to bite on the economy, says IPPR22/09/2023 10:05:00
Dr George Dibb, head of IPPR’s Centre for Economic Justice, reacted to yesterday’s interest rate announcement from the Bank of England
JRF - Inflation remains high but damage done as costs of essentials are literally unaffordable20/09/2023 11:25:00
Chief Economist at JRF responds to the latest CPI inflation rate, Alfie Stirling
Tata Steel “a bad deal for workers”, says IPPR18/09/2023 09:20:00
Luke Murphy, head of the fair transition unit at IPPR, responded to the government's deal with Tata Steel regarding Britain's largest steelworks at Port Talbot
IPPR - Deliver once-in-a-generation NHS reform to avert killer costs and end second-rate care, landmark report warns14/09/2023 11:20:00
A landmark new report for the cross-party IPPR Commission on Health and Prosperity has revealed that UK health and care services are falling further behind international peers – and sets out a 10-point plan to put them right.
IPPR - Fair tax changes in Scotland could boost spending on key national priorities by hundreds of millions per year, say campaigners14/09/2023 10:20:00
Campaigners are calling on the First Minister to ‘put Scotland’s money where his mouth is’ by beginning to deliver his commitment to explore “bolder” income and wealth tax reforms and to do so ahead of the next Scottish Budget.
Demos - Martha’s Rule – explained11/09/2023 10:05:00
Demos has published a report supporting calls for the NHS to bring in Martha’s Rule, giving patients and their families more power to get a second opinion when they feel they aren’t being heard.
IFS - The triple lock creates uncertainty for pension incomes and savers, as well as the public finances11/09/2023 09:05:00
The pensions triple lock has increased state pension spending and creates uncertainty for current and future generations of pensioners.
Muscular unionism’ approach to devolved nations risks backfiring across the UK, new IPPR research warns08/09/2023 10:10:00
The ‘muscular unionism’ approach to governance adopted by many Westminster politicians in recent years risks backfiring among those who want Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to remain part of the UK, an IPPR report warns