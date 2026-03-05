JRF - Living standards challenge still acute as average annual incomes set to grow by only £40 over course of parliament

IPPR: Progress on asylum backlog welcome, but challenges remain on small boats and hotels

The asylum backlog has fallen from around 62,000 cases in September to around 49,000 cases at the end of December 2025. This is now well below half the peak in summer 2023. There has also been a slight fall in hotel use: around 31,000 people were in hotels at the end of the year, 15 per cent lower than at the end of September 2025 but similar to the figure for June 2024.