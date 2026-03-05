Think Tanks
JRF - Living standards challenge still acute as average annual incomes set to grow by only £40 over course of parliament
New modelling from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) finds that average annual household disposable incomes are projected to grow by just £40 over the course of the current parliament after adjusting for inflation (from April 2024 to April 2029).
However, according to JRF modelling, we are at the high point of the parliament. From April 2026 till the end of the current parliament (taken as April 2029) incomes are set to fall by £580.
