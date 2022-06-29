JRF - New evidence of the ‘year of financial fear’ being endured by UK’s low-income families

2022 has seen low-income families going without essentials, building up arrears and taking on debt just to get by

Government urged to cap how much it takes from vital universal credit payments to repay certain types of debts

About 7 million households – equivalent to every family in the north of England - have missed out on essentials like heating, toiletries or showers because they couldn’t afford it this year, or didn’t have enough money for food last month

Comprehensive new research by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation using a survey of around 4,000 people on low household incomes (the bottom 40%, which equates to an income of under £25,000 for a couple with no children) reveals the heavy toll the cost of living is taking after a decade of social security cuts and underfunding.

The Chancellor’s support package, although welcome to tackle rising energy costs, doesn’t even touch the sides when it comes to the financial problems of low-income families highlighted in this extensive report.

The report describes the impossible position people found themselves in choosing between paying rent on time or feeding their loved ones, in many cases unable to do either. 2.3m households found it was not a choice of heating or eating - they had already gone without both.

People on low-incomes have turned to borrowing as they have taken on £12.5bn of new debt in 2022, out of a total £22bn. They owe a total of £3.5bn to high-cost lenders including doorstep lenders and illegal loan sharks which can threaten their financial future.

Families are already struggling to make their repayments. Arrears on all personal debt have more than doubled from £1.8bn to £3.8bn since October last year and, with interest rates rising, JRF expects these arrears will spiral.

Worryingly, the report has found that the government is causing severe hardship by using the benefit system to collect some debts, often at unaffordable rates. People forced to have these ‘debt deductions’ are suffering more severely than families on benefits without them. JRF is calling on ministers to consider a simple fix to the spiralling financial woes of these families; let them pay back their debt more slowly rather than automatically clawing back up to a quarter each month from what people are entitled to.