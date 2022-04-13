Think Tanks
|Printable version
JRF - Political inaction means inflation is leaving people in desperate situations
Statement from Chris Birt, Associate Director at JRF
"A decade of cuts and freezes to benefits have left many people in our society in increasingly desperate situations as their incomes haven't kept pace with the cost of living. With the price of food, clothing, transport and energy growing fast and overall inflation now at 7%, the impact of these policy choices is becoming ever starker. We hear of people unable to cook the food they rely on from food banks as they cannot afford to switch on the oven or hob; families limiting themselves to one shower per week; and elderly people riding buses all day to stay warm.
"These terrible situations are not inevitable. Our social security system is designed to deliver financial support to people who need it most; the Chancellor has simply refused to use it. He has chosen not to act to protect the value of benefits, resulting in the single biggest benefit cut of its kind in fifty years. His failure to recognise the seriousness of the situation will lead to more people being sucked into the kind of grinding daily hardship that is very difficult to escape.
"The government must, at a minimum, ensure that benefit rises match the real rise in living costs as an immediate first step to protect people from hardship. Beyond this, the government needs to further strengthen our social security system, which was already woefully inadequate even before the cost of essentials began to shoot up.”
Latest News from
Think Tanks
Labour market will soon look a lot more gloomy, says IEA expert13/04/2022 12:15:00
Professor Len Shackleton, labour market expert at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the UK labour market data, published yesterday by the ONS
Work Foundation - Largest fall in living standards on record as inflation outpaces wage growth12/04/2022 12:35:00
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation, responded to the Labour market overview April 2022 released by the Office for National Statistics
UK still on course for growth of at least 1 per cent in Q1, says IEA expert12/04/2022 11:35:00
Julian Jessop, Economics Fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the GDP data, published yesterday by the ONS
IFS - Student loans reform is a leap into the unknown12/04/2022 10:35:00
New analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies of the package of reforms to student loans announced this year shows how we are moving away from a system which redistributes heavily from high to low earning graduates.
IPPR - Revealed: Democracy at risk as just 6 per cent say voters have most influence over political decisions12/04/2022 09:35:00
An alarming collapse of public satisfaction in politicians, the current democratic system and the ability of voters to affect government decisions is revealed by polling for an IPPR report on UK democracy, published recently..
IFS - Higher taxes have reduced after-tax top income inequality, but some top incomes are still taxed at preferential rates07/04/2022 12:35:00
There is much interest in how much income the top 1% receive and how much tax they pay and frequent debates about whether these outcomes are fair. New research from the IFS Deaton Review of Inequalities, funded by the Nuffield Foundation, sheds light on who the top 1% are and how they are taxed. It shows:
IPPR: Energy Security Strategy ‘a recipe for failure’ and falls short on every test07/04/2022 11:35:00
Energy Security Strategy is “a wasted opportunity”, says IEA energy analyst07/04/2022 10:35:00
Andy Mayer, energy analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the government’s Energy Security Strategy