JRF - Politicians must urgently address “relentless reality” of hardship as 7 million households continue to go without essentials

New research from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) shows the relentless reality of years-long hardship for low-income families [1], with almost 5 million households finding themselves having to cut back on showers. Those on the lowest incomes, over 5 million households, have continued to go hungry, skip meals and cut back on food.

Carried out immediately before the general election was called, the latest data shows the number of low-income households who are going without essentials like food, adequate clothing and a warm home hasn’t fallen below 7 million since May 2022. [2]

JRF is calling on the politicians to set out their plans to tackle ongoing hardship. It found the bottom 20% of low-income households are facing levels of hardship that refuse to budge and whose situation is no better compared to last year, despite some improvements to the economic situation for families higher up the income scale.

Research from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) finds that:

7 million low-income households (60%) were going without essentials in May this year. [3] [4]

5 million low-income households (42%) took fewer showers or baths due to cost during the cost-of-living crisis so far.

7 in 10 (71%) low-income households in the bottom 20% were going without the essentials in May this year, the same as May last year.

Families on low incomes say they are still taking the same drastic measures to try and save money that were widely reported at the height of the cost-of-living crisis.

In May 2024, low-income households reported that they had taken the following measures through the cost-of-living crisis to cope, due to cost:

4.9 million couldn’t replace worn out or outgrown clothing (42%)

3.7 million sold their belongings (32%)

1.6 million turned off their fridge or freezer (13%)

6.8 million reduced their use of appliances (58%)

7.2 million heated their homes less than they needed to or less often (62%)

Those with the least are struggling the most, with levels of hardship staying at stubbornly high levels. In the last 12 months, the proportion of households going hungry, cutting down on food or skipping meals in the previous 30 days has not budged for those in the bottom 20% of incomes. But there is a slight improvement for those in the bottom 20-40% of incomes. [5]

Our social security system should act as a safety net for families who’ve fallen on hard times. However, 86% of low-income households who received Universal Credit were going without the essentials in May this year. [6]