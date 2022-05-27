JRF - Relief for low-income families as help targets those in need

JRF responds to Chancellor’s measures on the cost of living.

Paul Kissack, Chief Executive of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said:

“For people living with worry and fear through this cost of living crisis, and especially for those going without essentials, this statement will offer very welcome relief. It is right to target help at those on low incomes, who are least able to bear the shock of soaring energy bills.

“We are pleased by the commitment to uprate benefits in line with inflation as usual, though it is still crucial that the government invests on an ongoing basis in ensuring that everyone can get through difficult times and afford the essentials.

“The measures announced yesterday suggest that the Chancellor has recognised and taken action on an immediate need, and we hope to work with him to strengthen the social security system in the long term so that fewer people approach the brink when times are hard”.

Millions of most vulnerable households will receive £1,200 of help with cost of living