Think Tanks
|Printable version
JRF - Relief for low-income families as help targets those in need
JRF responds to Chancellor’s measures on the cost of living.
Paul Kissack, Chief Executive of the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said:
“For people living with worry and fear through this cost of living crisis, and especially for those going without essentials, this statement will offer very welcome relief. It is right to target help at those on low incomes, who are least able to bear the shock of soaring energy bills.
“We are pleased by the commitment to uprate benefits in line with inflation as usual, though it is still crucial that the government invests on an ongoing basis in ensuring that everyone can get through difficult times and afford the essentials.
“The measures announced yesterday suggest that the Chancellor has recognised and taken action on an immediate need, and we hope to work with him to strengthen the social security system in the long term so that fewer people approach the brink when times are hard”.
Millions of most vulnerable households will receive £1,200 of help with cost of living
Latest News from
Think Tanks
IEA - End airline slot giveaway to lower fares, improve consumer choice and help the environment - new paper argues27/05/2022 16:05:00
Central planning of airline take-off and landing slot allocation is driving up costs for consumers and incentivising airlines to run ‘ghost’ flights, warns the Institute of Economic Affairs
Chancellor’s announcement is significant but piecemeal measures only add to anxiety for insecure workers27/05/2022 15:05:00
Ben Harrison, Director of the Work Foundation at Lancaster University, responded to the Chancellor of the Exchequer’s cost of living announcement on 26 May 2022
Sunak is ‘belatedly rising to cost of living challenge’ but leaves millions of families uncertain of future, says IPPR27/05/2022 14:05:00
Think tank welcomes government’s “commonsense U-turn" on windfall tax, but says tax breaks for North Sea investment point in wrong direction
IEA responds to Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s statement27/05/2022 12:05:00
Mark Littlewood, Director General at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s ‘Economy and Cost of Living Statement’
Targeted Support and Tax Grabs: ASI Responds to the Chancellor's Announcement on Cost of Living Relief Measures27/05/2022 10:15:00
Morgan Schondelmeier Director of Operations at the Adam Smith Institute responds to the Chancellor’s Statement on the Cost of Living.
Work Foundation - New Work Foundation Index reveals UK workers suffering most from insecure employment26/05/2022 12:25:00
New in-depth analysis of UK job market data reveals women, disabled people, ethnic minorities and young workers have been consistently trapped in insecure employment over the last twenty years.
IEA - Government should go further in liberalising GMO regulations26/05/2022 09:25:00
Matthew Lesh, IEA Head of Public Policy commented on upcoming legislation to speed up the development and marketing of “gene-edited” crops
IEA - Police training should focus on implementing the rule of law, not identity politics25/05/2022 15:10:00
Marc Glendening, Head of Cultural Affairs at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, responded to the National Police Chiefs Council plan to impose the mandatory teaching of ‘black history’ upon every officer as part of a Race Action Plan
IFS - Inflation for poorest households likely to increase even faster than for the richest, and could hit 14% in October25/05/2022 12:20:00
In April 2022 Ofgem’s tariff cap increased by 54%, or nearly £700 per year for an average household. Yesterday the CEO of Ofgem said that Ofgem expect the default tariff cap to increase by another £800 in October, leading to a cap of £2,800 on average annual gas and electricity bills.
JRF - Family finances under major strain, as benefits hit 40 year low24/05/2022 14:25:00
Families with children are being faced with price rises of £400 per month on basic items such as food, rent and heating. The impacts of inflation are being felt sooner and harder by those on the lowest incomes, who spend a higher proportion of their incomes on essential items.