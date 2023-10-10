JRF - Shadow Chancellor can't rebuild economic security without rebuilding our social foundations

Think Tanks
Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) Chief Economist Alfie Stirling responded to a speech by the Shadow Chancellor at Labour party conference yesterday (9 October)
"Labour are right to emphasise the need to rebuild economic security, but this can't be done without rebuilding our social foundations. Business investment may be the lifeblood of a growing economy, but social security and public services provide the heartbeat.
"Just as the minimum wage should be a real living wage, so too should Universal Credit guarantee that no one falling on hard times goes without essentials. The Essentials Guarantee would ensure that no one in this country starts their day without a warm home or food on the table, and it would provide the launch pad for a stronger, more secure economy for the 2020s”
The King's Fund responds to plan announced by the Labour Party to bring down the elective waiting list10/10/2023 09:25:00
Sally Warren, Director of Policy at The King's Fund commented on plans announced by the Labour Party this weekend to bring down the elective waiting list
IFS - Adult education learners Comment Big changes to HS2 and education will prove a real test for Rishi Sunak09/10/2023 16:20:00
"Too many announcements, not enough evident strategy." Paul Johnson in The Times on the announcements in last week's Conservative Party Conference.
IPPR - Labour ‘backlog buster’ plan is a common-sense way to drive down waiting lists and improve productivity, says IPPR09/10/2023 15:20:00
Against the backdrop of record waiting lists in the NHS, and high levels of sickness across the UK economy, IPPR has welcomed the Labour Party’s commitment to make better use of the NHS at weekends for elective care, and to pool hospital waiting lists.
IPPR responds to Rachel Reeves’ conference speech09/10/2023 14:20:00
George Dibb, head of IPPR’s Centre for Economic Justice responds to the shadow chancellor’s speech to the Labour party conference
IFG - Working with the Treasury09/10/2023 12:20:00
Ministers have to work with the Treasury to achieve their goals.
IPPR - Radically redesign Whitehall to unlock better public services, says IPPR09/10/2023 11:20:00
The current decline of public services can only be fixed by an ambitious set of reforms, backed by sufficient funding, according to a new report from IPPR.
IFS response to the Prime Minister's proposed Advanced British Standard education reform05/10/2023 11:20:00
The Prime Minister's proposed Advanced British Standard is an ambitious reform.
IPPR - Rishi is right on tobacco, but needs to go further, says IPPR05/10/2023 10:20:00
With record numbers out of work due to avoidable sickness, the NHS under unsustainable strain and population health in the UK behind other countries, the Prime Minister’s tobacco policy is a bold first step. Tobacco is a leading cause of avoidable disease and has a central role in driving health inequalities.