JRF - Shadow Chancellor can't rebuild economic security without rebuilding our social foundations

Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) Chief Economist Alfie Stirling responded to a speech by the Shadow Chancellor at Labour party conference yesterday (9 October)



"Labour are right to emphasise the need to rebuild economic security, but this can't be done without rebuilding our social foundations. Business investment may be the lifeblood of a growing economy, but social security and public services provide the heartbeat.

"Just as the minimum wage should be a real living wage, so too should Universal Credit guarantee that no one falling on hard times goes without essentials. The Essentials Guarantee would ensure that no one in this country starts their day without a warm home or food on the table, and it would provide the launch pad for a stronger, more secure economy for the 2020s”

Rachel Reeves speech at Labour conference