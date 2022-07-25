Northern Ireland Office
Jubilee design competition winner visits Ulster Carpets
Winner of Jubilee rug design visits Ulster Carpets alongside Minister Conor Burns to learn how the design will be transformed into a specially designed rug.
The winner of the Northern Ireland’s Office Platinum Jubilee design competition, Emily McMullan age 11 from Dundonald Primary School, has visited Ulster Carpets to help turn her design into a special gift for Her Majesty the Queen.
Emily was invited to meet the designers at Ulster Carpets after she was announced as the winner of the competition by Northern Ireland Minister of State Conor Burns during a special ceremony at Hillsborough Castle last month.
During her visit, Emily was given a tour of the factory by Ulster Carpet designers Sarah Healy and Sinead Tumilty, discussing her design and learning how it is being turned into a special gift for Her Majesty the Queen.
Minister of State for Northern Ireland Conor Burns accompanied Emily on her visit at Ulster Carpets, seeing some of the quality work and expertise that has seen the manufacturing company granted a Royal Warrant by Her Majesty.
Primary schools across Northern Ireland were offered the opportunity to take part in a unique competition to design a “snapshot” of Northern Ireland as part of this year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Emily’s design was chosen from over 2000 colourful and creative entries to the Northern Ireland Office competition, from children in schools from every county in Northern Ireland.
Once completed the specially designed jubilee rug will be delivered to Her Majesty the Queen as a gift from the children of Northern Ireland in her Jubilee year.
Speaking about her design and her visit, competition winner Emily McMullan recently said:
“I was very surprised to win the competition as there were so many other good entries. I did the design in my art class at school and I wanted to add as many places as possible that reminded me of home.
“I really enjoyed my visit to Ulster Carpets and learning how they design and make carpets. It has made me think about being a designer when I’m older.”
Discussing Emily’s design, Ulster Carpets designer Sinead Tumilty recently said:
“Emily’s design shows a snapshot of multiple recognisable landmarks and structures from across Northern Ireland.
“The composition has been confidently and creatively considered, demonstrating a strong but refined illustrative style with a thoughtful use of colour, line work and shading. This artwork has multiple elements which make it identifiable to Northern Ireland and Emily should be very proud.”
Speaking after the visit, Minister of State Conor Burns recently said:
“It is amazing to see Emily’s brilliant design beginning to come to life through the work of the talented designers at Ulster Carpets.
“Emily should be incredibly proud of her effort which showcases some of the very best of Northern Ireland’s beautiful and well known places.
“I look forward to seeing Emily and Ulster Carpets work being presented to the Royal Household later this year as a gift to mark the incredible and historic 70 years of service of the Queen.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/jubilee-design-competition-winner-visits-ulster-carpets
