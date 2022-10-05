Think Tanks
|Printable version
Judge me on growth, says Chancellor
This evening, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng addressed his pro-growth agenda at a packed fringe event hosted by the Institute of Economic Affairs and TaxPayers’ Alliance at Conservative Party Conference.
The Chancellor made plain he wishes to be judged on economic growth, claiming “now everyone’s talking about growth”.
Mark Littlewood, Director General at the Institute of Economic Affairs, said:
“There does at last appear now to be a meaningful public conversation about how different policies actually impact economic growth.
“While there will be a wide range of views from all sides, if we can shift the economic debate away from simply determining how money is spent towards how we generate more of it, then perhaps Kwasi Kwarteng’s determination to grow the pie, rather than merely slice the pie, will bear fruit.
“Now, the real challenge for the government is to swiftly show they understand the need for fiscal restraint and display the leadership to bring forward a genuinely exciting programme of deregulation.”
John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said:
“If the chancellor wants to be successful, he needs to stick to his guns and go for growth.”
“Kwasi was right to say that hiking taxes to continue spending billions is not sustainable.
“His plan for government savings cannot come soon enough.”
Notes to editors
Contact: media@iea.org.uk / 07763 365520
IEA spokespeople are available for interview and further comment.
You can watch the full interview on the IEA YouTube channel here.
The mission of the Institute of Economic Affairs is to improve understanding of the fundamental institutions of a free society by analysing and expounding the role of markets in solving economic and social problems. The IEA is a registered educational charity and independent of all political parties.
Latest News from
Think Tanks
The ASI Responds to Liz Truss’ Party Conference Speech05/10/2022 16:25:00
Daniel Pryor, Head of Research at the Adam Smith Institute commented on Prime Minister Liz Truss’ final speech at Conservative Party Conference 2022
IEA Director General responds to Kwasi Kwarteng’s conference speech04/10/2022 11:25:00
Mark Littlewood, Director General at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs responds to Kwasi Kwarteng’s conference speech
JRF in Scotland asks what more evidence governments need to target help at those who need it most as huge survey reveals a nation in ‘crisis-mode’03/10/2022 10:25:00
Joseph Rowntree Foundation in Scotland asks what more evidence governments need to target help at those who need it most as huge survey reveals a nation in ‘crisis-mode’
IEA - The Shadow Chancellor’s policy agenda was disappointing and predictable28/09/2022 11:25:00
Matthew Lesh, head of public policy at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ speech at the Labour Party’s annual conference
IEA comments ahead of Friday’s mini budget: “an opportunity to reset the agenda”22/09/2022 09:20:00
Matthew Lesh, Head of Public Policy at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments ahead of this Friday’s fiscal event
IEA expert responds to Energy Bill Relief Scheme for businesses21/09/2022 16:20:00
Andy Mayer, Chief Operating Officer and energy analyst at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs comments on the announcement of the Energy Bill Relief Scheme
UK business investment fell to lowest rate in the G7 after corporation tax cut to 19 per cent, IPPR finds21/09/2022 11:15:00
The UK had the lowest rate of business investment of any G7 economy in 2019, according to new analysis by IPPR of OECD figures, despite also having the lowest corporation tax rate for the previous two decades. The tax on companies’ profits was reduced to 19 per cent, its lowest level this century, in 2017.
Dip in inflation shouldn’t let the Bank of England off the hook, says IEA expert14/09/2022 14:05:00
Julian Jessop, economics fellow at free market think tank the Institute of Economic Affairs, commented on the latest ONS inflation figures