Scottish Government
|Printable version
Judicial Factors Bill introduced
Legislation to reform ‘outdated’ law.
A Bill to reform and modernise the law relating to judicial factors has been published.
Judicial factors are appointed by courts to look after property belonging to someone else. For example, judicial factors can be appointed over a solicitors firm where there has been a breach of the Law Society of Scotland Accounting Rules or where a sole practitioner dies. They may also be appointed to wind up the estate of a deceased person, or to oversee charity property or the estate of a missing person.
The Judicial Factors (Scotland) Bill introduces a statutory framework which sets out the essential features of the office of judicial factor, and the broad parameters within which it should operate.
Victims and Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said:
“The existing legislation on judicial factors dates back to the 19th century and is now regarded by those who use it as outdated, with a cumbersome procedure which is no longer fit for purpose.
“The Scottish Law Commission examined these issues in detail and made a number of recommendations. The provisions contained in this Bill aim to put in place an updated and comprehensive regime which will bring clarity, accessibility and efficiency to this vital but outmoded area of the law.”
Background
Judicial Factors (Scotland) Bill
In 2010, the SLC published a Discussion Paper on Judicial Factors in which it analysed the existing law. In 2013 the SLC published its recommendations for reform of the law.
In 2019, the Scottish Government consulted on the SLC’s recommendations and the current procedure for the appointment of judicial factors in cases of missing persons. Overall, the majority of respondents supported the SLC’s recommendations, confirming that there is a need for the existing legislation to be updated and modernised. The Bill takes forward without amendment the majority of the SLC’s recommendations for reform.
The introduction of the Bill is part of the Programme for Government 2023-24.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/judicial-factors-bill-introduced/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Supporting Further and Higher Education and skills06/12/2023 14:15:00
Minister sets out next steps in reform of post-school funding arrangements.
Social Security in an independent Scotland06/12/2023 12:15:00
Plans to deliver a fairer system with more positive outcomes.
Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022: Highlights from Scotland’s results06/12/2023 11:05:00
Scotland’s Chief Statistician yesterday published Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022: Highlights from Scotland’s Results. PISA is an assessment of 15 year-olds around the world in maths, reading and science.
First Minister: “Scotland’s leadership paves the way for loss and damage funding”06/12/2023 10:05:00
£2 million loss and damage pledge unlocks over $650 million globally.
Scottish education maintains international standing05/12/2023 15:05:00
The latest global study of education performance across more than eighty countries reveals Scotland has maintained its international standing.
Scottish Prison Population Statistics 2022-2305/12/2023 12:05:00
The Scottish prison population continued to be impacted by justice system responses to Covid-related public health measures in 2022-23, according to statistics published by the Chief Statistician today.
Business can lead the just transition05/12/2023 10:05:00
First Minister Humza Yousaf has said industry will play a key role in the transition to net zero.
Scottish Government invests in clean energy at COP2804/12/2023 15:05:00
First Minister confirms clean energy investments for Malawi, Zambia and Rwanda.