Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
Judicial Review and Courts Bill Report published
The Constitution Committee has published its 12th report of the session on the Judicial Review and Courts Bill
- Report: Judicial Review and Courts Bill (HTML)
- Report: Judicial Review and Courts Bill (PDF)
- Constitution Committee
Background
The Judicial Review and Courts Bill was brought to the House of Lords on 26 January 2022. Second reading was on 7 February and committee stage is scheduled to begin on 21 February. The Bill reforms judicial review, following the work of the Independent Review of Administrative Law, and makes changes to criminal procedure, online procedures, the employment tribunal system and the coronial system.
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/172/constitution-committee/news/161181/judicial-review-and-courts-bill-report-published/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
‘Missed opportunity’ to tackle NHS and social care staff shortages15/02/2022 15:15:00
The Chair of the Health and Social Care Committee has said the Government has missed an opportunity to alleviate the workforce crisis in the NHS and social care by rejecting the Committee’s recommendation to overhaul workforce planning. Today the Government has published its response to the Committee’s June 2021 Report, Workforce burnout and resilience in the NHS and social care.
Off-payroll working rules have resulted in an increased use of umbrella companies10/02/2022 11:38:00
The Economic Affairs’ Finance Bill Sub-Committee has written to the Government, listing the Sub-Committee’s main findings and conclusions on off-payroll working, after holding follow-up evidence sessions in December 2021.
MPs probe UK work tackling deforestation and biodiversity loss08/02/2022 13:15:00
An inquiry into UK foreign aid programmes aimed at halting deforestation and preventing biodiversity loss, much of it caused by climate change, has recommended:
Road pricing: Act now to avoid £35 billion fiscal black hole, urge MPs07/02/2022 11:38:00
Zero emission vehicles shouldn’t mean zero tax revenue, says Transport Committee.
Government response to citizenship in N Ireland probe ‘insensitive and ignorant’04/02/2022 15:33:00
The cross-party Northern Ireland Affairs Committee has criticised the Government’s response to its report on Citizenship and Passport Processes relating to Northern Ireland.
European Statutory Instruments Committee publishes Eleventh report04/02/2022 11:38:00
Following the Committee's meeting on Tuesday 1 February, its eleventh report of Session 2021-22 has been published.
Failure to prevent repeated online abuse should lead to fines for social media companies, say MPs02/02/2022 09:25:00
The Petitions Committee has published its report on 'Tackling Online Abuse’.
Procedure and Privileges Committee publishes Sixth Report31/01/2022 16:15:00
This report contains recommendations on the operation of pass-reader voting for divisions in the House of Lords.