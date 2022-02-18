Judicial Review and Courts Bill Report published

The Constitution Committee has published its 12th report of the session on the Judicial Review and Courts Bill

Background

The Judicial Review and Courts Bill was brought to the House of Lords on 26 January 2022. Second reading was on 7 February and committee stage is scheduled to begin on 21 February. The Bill reforms judicial review, following the work of the Independent Review of Administrative Law, and makes changes to criminal procedure, online procedures, the employment tribunal system and the coronial system.