Judicial review reforms will accelerate major project delivery - CBI

Responding to the Chancellor’s announcement of further reforms on judicial review for major infrastructure projects, John Foster, Chief Policy & Campaigns Officer, CBI says:

“We need a UK that moves at the pace modern business requires – where slow decision making, planning delays and fragmented delivery don’t hold back investment. These reforms will remove barriers and support the acceleration of major project delivery.

“In practice, judicial review has been used to delay and cancel projects when in reality few challenges end up succeeding on their merits.

“In the meantime, energy projects take longer to get online resulting in higher energy prices, transport schemes are put on ice delaying productivity gains, and water projects are delayed putting housing developments at risk.

“Businesses tell us they have had to factor in up to a year’s delay for judicial review into major infrastructure projects, adding millions to in costs to their bottom lines for legal proceedings. Delays cost money, stall investment and create uncertainty. Faster, more coordinated delivery means businesses can plan with confidence, invest sooner and realise bricks and mortar projects that boost growth and benefit communities all around the UK.”