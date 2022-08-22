HM Land Registry
July 2022 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in July 2022.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In July:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,894,800 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 444,212
HM Land Registry completed 1,894,807 applications in July compared with 1,839,118 in June and 1,802,037 last July 2021, of which:
- 370,643 were applications for register updates compared with 341,908 in June
- 993,000 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 970,694 in June
- 240,387 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 239,495 in June
- 17,425 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 15,942 in June
Applications by region and country
|Region/country
|May applications
|June applications
|July applications
|South East
|465,741
|433,271
|444,212
|Greater London
|366,243
|328,559
|341,840
|North West
|223,007
|210,768
|217,498
|South West
|195,283
|180,421
|188,241
|West Midlands
|166,826
|154,776
|160,208
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|152,418
|144,885
|149,387
|East Midlands
|145,726
|133,895
|137,248
|North
|95,723
|90,354
|91,801
|East Anglia
|83,057
|79,765
|79,497
|Isles of Scilly
|57
|36
|48
|Wales
|89,461
|82,294
|84,723
|England and Wales (not assigned)
|119
|94
|104
|Total
|1,983,661
|1,839,118
|1,894,807
