Monday 22 Aug 2022 @ 11:10
HM Land Registry
Printable version

July 2022 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in July 2022.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In July:

  • HM Land Registry completed more than 1,894,800 applications to change or query the Land Register
  • the South East topped the table of regional applications with 444,212

HM Land Registry completed 1,894,807 applications in July compared with 1,839,118 in June and 1,802,037 last July 2021, of which:

  • 370,643 were applications for register updates compared with 341,908 in June
  • 993,000 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 970,694 in June
  • 240,387 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 239,495 in June
  • 17,425 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 15,942 in June

Applications by region and country

Region/country May applications June applications July applications
South East 465,741 433,271 444,212
Greater London 366,243 328,559 341,840
North West 223,007 210,768 217,498
South West 195,283 180,421 188,241
West Midlands 166,826 154,776 160,208
Yorkshire and the Humber 152,418 144,885 149,387
East Midlands 145,726 133,895 137,248
North 95,723 90,354 91,801
East Anglia 83,057 79,765 79,497
Isles of Scilly 57 36 48
Wales 89,461 82,294 84,723
England and Wales (not assigned) 119 94 104
Total 1,983,661 1,839,118 1,894,807


Click here for the full press release

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/july-2022-transaction-data

Share this article

Latest News from
HM Land Registry

UK House Price Index for June 2022

18/08/2022 09:10:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

June 2022 Transaction Data

22/07/2022 11:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in June 2022.

UK House Price Index for May 2022

21/07/2022 09:05:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Accelerating our digital transformation

14/07/2022 16:05:00

Our Annual Report and Accounts 2021-22 reveals a strong year in our transition to a data-driven, digital organisation that is flexible, resilient and responsive to market challenges.

May 2022 Transaction Data

24/06/2022 15:20:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in May 2022.

UK House Price Index for April 2022

22/06/2022 12:25:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

April 2022 Transaction Data

24/05/2022 11:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in April 2022.

UK House Price Index for March 2022

18/05/2022 13:05:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

A monumental week in Local Land Charges

03/05/2022 11:10:00

This week the Local Land Charges Programme welcomed five new local authorities joining the register, including our first Welsh local authority.

Keep Your Data Private, Anywhere. Prevent unauthorised viewing with privacy screen filters from Kensington