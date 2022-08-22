July 2022 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in July 2022.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In July:

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,894,800 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 444,212

HM Land Registry completed 1,894,807 applications in July compared with 1,839,118 in June and 1,802,037 last July 2021, of which:

370,643 were applications for register updates compared with 341,908 in June

993,000 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 970,694 in June

240,387 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 239,495 in June

17,425 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 15,942 in June

Applications by region and country

Region/country May applications June applications July applications South East 465,741 433,271 444,212 Greater London 366,243 328,559 341,840 North West 223,007 210,768 217,498 South West 195,283 180,421 188,241 West Midlands 166,826 154,776 160,208 Yorkshire and the Humber 152,418 144,885 149,387 East Midlands 145,726 133,895 137,248 North 95,723 90,354 91,801 East Anglia 83,057 79,765 79,497 Isles of Scilly 57 36 48 Wales 89,461 82,294 84,723 England and Wales (not assigned) 119 94 104 Total 1,983,661 1,839,118 1,894,807



